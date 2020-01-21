Vice-President Pence coming to Madison next week

Vice President Mike Pence plans to travel to Madison next week to participate in a school choice event.

He will arrive on Tuesday, January 28, according to a statement released by his office. The visit is timed to coincide with National School Choice Week.

Pence is expected to speak at the Wisconsin School Choice Showcase, which has been organized by Hispanics for School Choice.

Few details about the Pence's visit have been released at this time, with the Vice-President's Office promising more information at a later date.