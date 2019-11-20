Vice President Pence arrives in Green Bay ahead of Marinette visit

Vice President Mike Pence will be in Marinette Wednesday to tour Fincantieri Marinette Marine.

Vice President Mike Pence arrives in Green Bay with Rep. Mike Gallagher. Nov. 20, 2019. (WBAY Photo)

Air Force Two landed at Austin Straubel International Airport in Green Bay shortly before 10:30 a.m. VP Pence and Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-Wisconsin) disembarked the plane and gave a greeting to people who were waiting on the tarmac to greet the second-in-command.

A motorcade is transporting Pence to Marinette. Action 2 News reporter Brittany Schmidt and videojournalist Will Sentowski are traveling with the motorcade.

At one point in the trip, the vice president stop to greet children who had lined up along the route.

In Marinette, Pence is expected to deliver remarks in support of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA).

Action 2 News will in Marinette and bring you full coverage of Vice President Pence's visit.

The vice president has been making stops across the Midwest in effort to pressure democrats in Congress to pass USMCA. The trade pact would "modernize" the NAFTA pact, which has been in place since 1994.. The Trump administration says USMCA will open markets and reduce trade barriers between the North American countries. CLICK HERE to learn more about the trade agreement.

Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has said that her party is close to a deal with the White House on USMCA. Pelosi told reporters she would like to see a trade deal pass the house by the end of the year.

It's been nearly one year since USMCA was signed by President Trump, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto. It still needs approval from U.S. Congress.

Fincantieri Marinette Marine says it has signed onto the Trump administration's Pledge to America's Workers aimed at job training people of all ages. Marinette Marine says signing the pledge means it is "committing to creating new or enhanced career opportunities over the next five years for American students and workers from high-school age to near-retirement, through work-based learning, continuing education, on-the-job training, and/or reskilling."

Pence is making good on an October visit to Marinette he canceled to stay in Washington as President Donald Trump announced a ceasefire between Turkey and the Kurds in Syria.

As Pence traveled to Northeast Wisconsin, his staffers in Washington were defending the vice president from testimony that implicated him in a "quid pro quo" with Ukraine. During House impeachment hearings, European Union Ambassador Gordon Sondland said "everyone was in the loop" regarding plans to hold military aid from Ukraine if they did not open an investigation into the 2016 election and former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden.

Sondland said he told the vice president his concerns during a conversation on Sept. 1.

“I mentioned to Vice President Pence before the meetings with the Ukrainians that I had concerns that the delay in aid had become tied to the issue of investigations,” said Sondland.

Vice President Pence’s Chief of Staff Marc Short released this statement:

“The Vice President never had a conversation with Gordon Sondland about investigating the Bidens, Burisma, or the conditional release of financial aid to Ukraine based upon potential investigations.

“Ambassador Gordon Sondland was never alone with Vice President Pence on the September 1 trip to Poland. This alleged discussion recalled by Ambassador Sondland never happened.

“Multiple witnesses have testified under oath that Vice President Pence never raised Hunter Biden, former Vice President Joe Biden, Crowdstrike, Burisma, or investigations in any conversation with Ukrainians or President Zelensky before, during, or after the September 1 meeting in Poland.”

CLICK HERE for coverage of the Sondland testimony.

