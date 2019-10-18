Vice President Mike Pence to visit Wisconsin

Vice President Mike Pence's planned speech in southeastern Wisconsin has been rescheduled.

America First Policies, an organization that supports President Donald Trump's policies, said Thursday that Pence will visit Uline in Pleasant Prairie on Oct. 23. Pence was originally scheduled to appear on Thursday, but canceled the visit because he's been dispatched to Turkey to try and reach a ceasefire deal.

Pence is slated to speak about Trump's new trade agreement with Mexico and Canada. The event also will feature a panel discussion about the agreement.

Uline manufactures a wide range of shipping supply products, including moving boxes, scales, pails, bubble wrap and bags. The company was founded by GOP megadonors Richard and Elizabeth Uihlein.

