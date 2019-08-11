Victim identified in deadly semi crash in Rock County

A 68-year old woman has died after a driver crossed into opposing traffic and smashed into the back of a semi-trailer in Rock County.

The woman is identified as Ellen A. Rapacz. She was from Bloomingdale, IL.

Rock County Sheriff’s Office says a Ford Fusion, driven by Rapacz, crossed the center line along Highway 81 in the town of Avon Friday.

Her car hit the rear axles of the trailer heading the opposite direction, driven by a 41-year-old Illinois man.

The Sheriff’s Office says the impact caused heavy damage to the Fusion, and the driver had to be extracted from the car.

Rapacz was brought to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead. The driver of the trailer was unhurt, and the trailer sustained moderate damage.

Highway 81 was closed for two and a half hours as crews cleared the scene of the crash.