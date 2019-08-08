Michigan woman killed in Highway 19 crash

One woman was killed after a truck and a car were involved in a collision in Sun Prairie on Wednesday morning.

Hannah M. Kieta, age 24 of Liviona, Michigan was killed in a crash near the intersection of Highway 19 and Town Hall Drive at 11:50 a.m., according to the Dane County Medical Examiner.

Kieta was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead a short time after arrival. A forensic examination was completed at the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Preliminary results of the examination confirm that Kieta died from injuries sustained in the traffic crash. Additional testing is underway at this time.

This death remains under investigation by the Sun Prairie Police Department and the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office.