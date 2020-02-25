Victim in Paradigm shooting sues shooter's estate

A victim in the 2018 mass shooting at WTS Paradigm is suing the estate of the shooter, who was gunned down by police during the attack.

Eric Wigdahl, along with several insurance companies, filed the lawsuit Monday in the Dane County Circuit Court. The suit does not say how much they are asking for, only that the amount should be determined during the trial.

The filing states Wigdahl was in one of the software company's conference rooms when he was shot multiple times. Doctors reportedly found six bullet wounds, including one in his neck, and three bullets still in his body.

It adds the injuries led to multiple surgeries and therapy that continues to this day as well as emotional distress and severe physical pain.

Four people were injured during the shooting, including one woman who was shot ten times.

The shooter, Anthony Tong, was killed during the attack after police officers stormed the building. The 43-year-old's motive remains a mystery.