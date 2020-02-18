Victim uses GPS to track stolen Porsche, teen arrested

A Madison teenager was arrested Monday after police said he stole a Porsche from a Seminole Highway parking lot.

According to Madison police, the victim had the key fob to the $105,000 Porsche Panamera in his pocket, but he had started the car to let it warm up in the parking lot.

When the victim noticed the car stolen, he knew it would soon shut down without the fob. He was able to use GPS on his phone to track the Porsche down. It had stopped at Winslow Lane and Seminole Highway.

The victim, his friend and Madison police arrived at the location to find two teens nearby. A 16-year-old admitted to driving the Porsche.

At the time it was stolen, a witness saw the suspect getting out of a silver car. Near the Porsche, officers located a stolen Honda Fit, which they believe is the silver car the witness described.

Police said the second teen at the scene, a 15-year-old from Madison, could have been driving the Fit, but officers lacked probable cause to make an immediate arrest. That investigation is ongoing.

The 16-year-old was taken to the Juvenile Reception Center for operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent.

