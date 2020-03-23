Victims identified in deadly weekend crash in Madison

Authorities say they have identified the victims in a deadly single-vehicle crash near the city's east side.

According to Dane County Medical Examiner, 24-year-old Deakarr D. Jackson Williams, 26-year-old Johnathan C. Moore, 26-year-old Richard James IV, and 22-year-old Marquise D. Jackson were pronounced dead at the scene.

Autopsies from the Medical Examiner show the victims died from injuries they sustained in the crash.

Officers say late Friday night, they were called to Northport Dr. and Packers Ave.

Multiple people were ejected from the vehicle, and four were found dead.

Police say Northport Dr. was closed for about five hours as they and other law enforcement investigated.

Police are continuing to investigating what caused the crash.

