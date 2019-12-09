Video: Man is seen dumping woman out of wheelchair, taking off with it, before bystanders intervene

He was wearing reindeer slippers, but he was not showing holiday spirit.

A man is seen ejecting a woman from a wheelchair. A suspect has been arrested. (Source: Phoenix PD/CNN)

An Arizona man was caught on camera apparently pushing a woman out of her wheelchair and running away with it.

Bystanders stepped in to stop him and got the wheelchair back.

The incident happened on Arizona’s light rail on Nov. 29.

Suspect Austin Sharbutt was arrested days later after police said “thousands” helped share his photo online.

Phoenix Police said he had two outstanding warrants and now faces five new charges, including robbery, kidnapping and assault.

Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.