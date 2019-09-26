Video shows Amazon driver plowing through man’s yard

A Georgia man is angry after an Amazon delivery driver left more than a package behind.

A Georgia man wants answers after an Amazon delivery van drove through his front lawn. (Source: WSB/Cox/Michael Strutton/CNN)

Homeowner Michael Strutton’s surveillance camera caught the delivery van drive through his front lawn – twice – on Saturday.

“They’re going to drive through my front yard? That just doesn’t make any sense to me," Strutton said.

The video shows the driver first pull up to Strutton’s Villa Rica home and then drive around the driveway and onto Strutton’s front lawn.

The driver gets out, drops off the package, and then drives onto more grass before she leaves the neighborhood.

She left behind tire marks on the lawn, which Strutton said his landscaper would look at to make sure there were no irrigation issues.

"They don't know where my septic lines are, if I have a septic system or not,” Strutton said. “They could've damaged that."

Strutton emailed Amazon Prime about the incident.

In a response, a representative apologized for the delivery and wrote: “At Amazon, we pride ourselves in being the world’s most customer-centric company. Regrettably, our delivery partner couldn’t meet our high standards in this instance. We expect our delivery partners to conduct themselves in a professional manner, and we handle this type of situation seriously.”

WSB called the representative and asked him if Amazon or a third party used to make a delivery is responsible if a delivery driver damages a customer’s property.

He declined to answer and referred the television station to the Amazon public relations department.

At this time, Amazon’s public relations department has not responded to the issue. Strutton said he feels like the response from the online retail giant was disingenuous.

