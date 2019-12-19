Video shows pickup smashing through wall at Florida airport

A driver has been hospitalized after smashing a pickup truck through a wall and into the baggage claim at the Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport.

Surveillance video shows the driver of pickup truck smashing through the wall and into the baggage claim at an airport in Sarasota, Florida. (Source: WWSB)

Airport President Rick Piccolo tells WWSB the driver of the truck, 40-year-old Juan Monsivis of Bradenton, drove through a fence line along the western boundary of the airport around 3:15 am Thursday, breaking through the fence.

From there, Monsivis went on the airport’s perimeter road and crossed the air carrier ramp at a high rate of speed, estimated around 100mph, smashed through the cinder block wall at the back of baggage claim.

After entering baggage claim, Monsivis went straight through and smashed into the counter of a rental car company, where two attendants stood.

Thankfully, neither attendant was injured, but Monsivis was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital with serious injuries.

Piccolo says Monsivis caused a major amount of damage in baggage claim to conveyor belts, the ceiling, windows, doors and the walls, totaling around $250,000 in damage. But the airport is working to make repairs to be able to service customers with morning flights and will only be short one conveyor belt.

Florida Highway Patrol says prior to the crash at the airport, Monsivis was driving recklessly on U.S. 41. At this point, troopers say it’s unknown why Monsivis smashed into the airport and charges are still pending further investigation.

