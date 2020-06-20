Vietnam War-era helicopter arrives at EAA Aviation Museum in Oshkosh

A Vietnam War-era military helicopter has finally arrived at the EAA Aviation Museum in Oshkosh.

The UH-1B Huey flew three tours during the Vietnam War, and was assigned to the 121st Assault Helicopter Company, WLUK reports.

If you look closely, you can still see bullet holes and other wear-and-tear on the old war horse.

A company in Glendale, Arizona renovated the helicopter, and then transferred it to the EAA Aviation Museum. The Huey will be become part of the museum's Eagle Hanger.

The UH-1B Huey was chiefly used to transport troops and evacuate wounded. About 7,000 UH-1Bs served during the Vietnam War.