Vietnam vet gets a true hero's sendoff as he leaves St. Mary's hospital

A Vietnam veteran received a heartwarming goodbye Friday as he was discharged from St. Mary’s Hospital. Staff lined the halls waving flags and cheering as he wound his way out of the building, offering him what the hospital calls an “honorable discharge.”

But, Wesley Buss’ special day was just getting started. Upon leaving the hospital, where he was being treated for heart failure, the former Capitol Police officer, who served 25 years with the force, was greeted by saluting fellow officers while the Star-spangled Banner played.

The officers then escorted him to the Capitol where officers stood at every corner, saluting. Governor Tony Evers and First Lady Kathy Evers came out, too, to wave to Buss as his vehicle passed the Governor’s Mansion.

A spokesperson for St. Mary’s explained the staff had wanted to give him the “hero’s sendoff he deserves” as he heads home for hospice care.

They also arranged for a gift from Badger Honor Flight. Buss had told the staff he wanted to take the trip to Washington to see the national monuments, but for health reasons he hadn’t and now, because of the pandemic, all flights have been canceled. To pay tribute to his service, though, the organization was on hand to present him with a coin and pin.