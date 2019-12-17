Vietnam veteran surprised with Christmas lights

On Monday, family and friends of Vietnam veteran Dave Canfield gathered to surprise him after his house was decorated with Christmas lights.

Canfield was one veteran chosen by landscaping company, Green Oasis, to have his house fully decorated with Christmas lights and garland free of charge.

“It’s just a very cool opportunity that Green Oasis has to be able to say thank you and give back to our veterans during Christmas time,” says Mitch Kitzrow of Green Oasis. “There were quite a few people that nominated this family. Their story and being able to communicate with them made it easier to pick them.”

Canfield who lives in Jim Falls with his wife, Jeanie was diagnosed with Esophageal Cancer in September. He had surgery in October and his family says he was unable to partake in their usual tradition of decorating their homes for Christmas this year. He was nominated to have his house decorated by his daughter, Teri McFadden.

“I nominated my dad because he is always there for us and I knew when we got the news in September that he had cancer that Christmas was going to be really hard,” McFadden says.

On Monday afternoon, Canfield was sent out to run errands and go shopping with his wife while landscapers from Green Oasis spent hours decorating the house. Once it got dark outside, Dave and his wife arrived home to find their house decorated in red, white and blue Christmas lights along with many family members and friends.

“I just couldn't believe it,” Canfield says. “I had a hint that something was going to happen but not like this. I didn't know all these people were going to be here.”

Canfield will soon start chemotherapy but the family hopes the Christmas lights will brighten his spirits this holiday season.

“It’s all uphill from here,” Canfield says.

