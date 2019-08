Vigil held for community activist killed by gunfire

Hundreds of friends and family members gathered to remember a community activist fatally shot in Milwaukee.

Twenty-year-old Quanita "Tay" Jackson was killed Sunday night near Moody Park, where just a day after she had organized a basketball tournament for central city youth.

At a vigil Monday night at a community center near the crime scene, acquaintances described how Jackson fought for peace in neighborhoods beset by violence. They said Jackson fought guns and bullets with music videos and face painting and hate and ignorance with a love for her community and wisdom beyond her years.

A Milwaukee attorney has offered a $25,000 reward for information leading to the person responsible for Jackson's death.