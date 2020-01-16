Viking Cruises to make stops in Milwaukee, bringing thousands of tourists to the city

Viking Cruises are set to sail on the Great Lakes, and make stops in the City of Milwaukee.

The Cruise line Viking Expeditions says that starting in 2022, cruises will plan three 8-day cruises from April through September.

All 20 of the planned voyages will either start or end in Milwaukee, WTMJ4 reports.

More than 8,000 passengers are expected to take the cruise every year, according to Viking.

"Milwaukee is thrilled to have Viking Expeditions call on our city. We are eager to show off our cultural assets, our natural beauty, and our welcoming spirit," Mayor Tom Barrett said in a news release. "The cruise passengers will certainly add to the tourism portion of our economy, and the marketing efforts of Viking Expeditions will show the world many of the positive aspects of Milwaukee."

