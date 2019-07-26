Village of Argyle celebrates 175th anniversary

The Village of Argyle kicked off its 175th anniversary celebration Friday evening, with a full schedule of events planned for the weekend.

The village, which has existed since before Wisconsin became a state, started putting this event together in October 2018.

"That's pretty incredible," said village president Tom Moore. "I have been able to see a lot of the old pictures that have been around of Historic Argyle, and it is interesting to see how much the village has changed."

Moore and the village board have planned a three-day celebration with activities for the whole family, including a parade, music, fireworks and much more.

"The parade’s going to be a little bit of everything. We’re going to have old, we’re going to have new," said Jenna Bocklund, co-chair of the parade committee.

Several displays will also go up around the village, reminding and educating people about Argyle's history.

"Argyle was the first in many ways. I think we had the first high school or marching band. We were one of the first towns that had electricity," said Neale Tollackson, co-chair of Historic Argyle, the organization helping coordinate the displays.

One of the biggest historical attractions is Saxton House, the childhood home of the former Wisconsin governor and U.S. senator "Fighting" Bob La Follette.

Some Argyle residents said a small town like Argyle survived for nearly two centuries by creating a tight-knit community.

"Everyone is very community-oriented, they're very friendly, you see people out walking and they'll stop and say, 'Hi, how are you?' and you may not know who they are," Bocklund said.

For Moore, that community is the reason why it is so important to celebrate these milestones.

"The main thing is the people. They are the ones that are the community and that is what we are doing it for," he said.

Argyle has dozens of events planned all weekend. For a full list of events, times and locations, visit the Facebook event.