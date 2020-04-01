Village of Blue Mounds PD building, Village Hall expected in Fall

In southwestern Dane County the Village of Blue Mounds, will soon have a new police department and Village Hall.

The Village of Blue Mounds Police Department announced on Wednesday that the project will multiply the space the Blue Mounds Village Hall has by approximately four times. The building is expected to be completed in the Fall.

The police department will have a multi-purpose room utilized for municipal court, law enforcement training, interview rooms, separate work-space for officers as well as a meeting room included in the Chief’s office.

The building will also incorporate a reception area, according to the Village of Blue Mounds Police Department.

The Village of Blue Mounds Police Department will continue to have their Safe Communities Drug Drop Box available for free to the public in the lobby.