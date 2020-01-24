Village of Oregon Police Chief retiring, taking new job in Ashwaubenon

The chief of the Village of Oregon Police Department will be retiring from the force.

Chief Brian Uhl posted to Facebook on Friday saying his last day will be Feb. 13.

Uhl took the position as chief in 2015. He will now be taking a new position as the Director of Public Safety for the Village of Ashwaubenon.

“When one takes the oath to become a police officer, they do so with the goal to make a positive difference. I can honestly say that I am leaving OPD in a much better place than when I arrived. I have every confidence they will continue to move in the right direction,” Uhl posted to Facebook.

