Village zoning appeals board denies dog breeding facility appeal

A Village of Spring Green board voted against an appeal for a dog breeding facility located on Pearl Road.

Jill Janssen Kane and Clinton Kane appealed for the dog breeding facility on Pearl Road after a conditional use permit was denied by the village's plan commission in July.

On Tuesday night, the village's Board of Zoning Appeals denied their appeal. The board voted 4-1.

The facility would breed dogs to sell for medical research, which many residents have voiced opposition to the proposed facility.

Another permit by the Kanes was approved by the Sauk County Land Resources and Environment Committee on July 23. It had 16 conditions to operate a dog breeding facility in the Town of Spring Green. That committee's decision came after the town reversed its decision and recommended to deny the permit. That location is on Big Hollow Road.