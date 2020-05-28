Violations of local reopen plans are "enforceable" orders

Many businesses are confused about following the local phased plan to reopen, as one bar showed a distancing violation, according Public Health Madison and Dane County.

A video captured Tuesday shows a crowd lined outside Madison’s Double U bar. It was the first day of phase one in Dane County’s reopen plan.

Marci Paulsen, Madison’s assistant city attorney, said her office obtained the footage, noting how the crowd was “clumped together” and not spaced 6 feet apart.

“We gave options of how physical distancing occurred within lines,” Paulsen said, referencing how businesses can put markers on the ground for safe distancing. “That is a requirement of restaurants and bars, as it is of all businesses within Dane Cunty at this point in time with the orders.”

Paulsen further explained that the Double U was responsible for enforcing health regulations on their customers, even if they were standing on a public sidewalk.

“It’s an order,” Paulsen said. “It’s an enforcement. It’s not a recommendation.”

Unlike the “Safer at Home” order, which was issued by the state Department of Health Services, “Forward Dane” is a local order issued by Public Health Madison and Dane County. According to Paulsen, state law gives local health officers the authority to issue and enforce orders.

“This public health order is in effect for a reason, and if we need to go through court proceedings to ensure that it is followed, we will do that,” she said.

NBC15 has not confirmed what happened inside the Double U on Tuesday night. After repeated attempts to speak with the bar’s owner, staff declined to comment.

Health officers, however, spoke with the owner, according to Paulsen. She said the owner shared his willingness to comply in the future.

Paulsen described, Public Health officers will contact businesses when they are notified of a violation. After multiple attempts to educate and seek voluntary compliance, law enforcement may get involved. Further violations may lead to citations or prosecution.

The enforcement will carry on through the different phases of the reopen plan.

