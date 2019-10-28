Violent weekend in Milwaukee ends with three murders

Milwaukee Police are investigating three homicides from over the weekend.

The first homicide happened Saturday morning at 1:15 in the 4100 block of W. Lisbon Avenue. Police say a 30-year-old Milwaukee man was shot by an unknown suspect and pronounced dead at the scene. A 28-year-old woman was also shot but survived.

The next fatal shooting happened Sunday around 1:55 a.m. in front of a home on the 2200 block of N. 16th St. A 26-year-old woman was shot and killed. Police are still looking for a suspect and a motive.

The third homicide happened Sunday night around 7:30. Police say a 26-year-old man was shot and killed in the 1100 block of N. 25th Street. Police are still investigating what led up to the shooting and they are still looking for suspects.