Virginia's House passes bill to limit insulin copay to $30 for month supply

If approved, a new bill in Virginia would lower the cost of copays for insulin, to treat diabetes.

NBC15 sister station WDBJ7 reports that House Bill 66 passed in Virginia's General Assembly on Monday 98-1.

Now must be passed by the Virginia Senate and signed into law by Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam.

If it becomes law, the insurance copay for insulin will be limited to $30 for a 30-day supply.

This comes weeks after Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker signed a new law that will cap out of pocket insulin costs at $100 for a 30-day supply.

CLICK HERE to read Virginia's Bill 66.