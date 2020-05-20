"Virtual Brat Fest" raising money for local charities

It seems that the World’s Largest Brat Fest will be held this summer after all, albeit digitally.

Organizers said Wednesday that the so-called "Virtual Brat Fest" will be held starting Friday, May 22 to kick off Memorial Day Weekend. It will also be raising money for a good cause.

The virtual fest starts at 6 a.m. at bratfest.com. That's where fest-goers have the chance to purchase a virtual meal or beverage: from virtual brats, to virtual Pepsi, to virtual beer. The items range from $3 to $15 a pop.

All the money raised from the virtual fest-fundraiser will go to 120 non-profits in the community - groups that are usually supported by the in-person Brat Fest held at the Alliant Energy Center each year.

“We know there are over 120 non-profit organizations who are counting on the dollars that they raise for their organization every year at Brat Fest,” said organizer Tim Metcalfe in a statement.

According to Metcalfe:

The first $30,000 raised will be matched dollar for dollar, though the support of Brat Fest’s 2020 sponsors: Metcalfe’s, Johnsonville, Remagiment Advisors, Madison Community Fund, Johnson Bank, Fearings Audio, Monkey Shines, Ten Pin, Zurbachen, Eat Street, Ferguson, Farm and Fleet, Wisconsin Distributors, Life 102.5, Haussmann Johnson, Group Health Cooperative, Bruce Company, Madison Gas and Electric and Wollersheim Wines.

And to boot, each "Virtual Brat Fest" donor will get a thank-you certificate via email. Donors who purchase $60 or more will have the option to receive a “Brat Fest 2020 - Caring Not Cancelled” t-shirt.