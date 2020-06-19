Virtual Juneteenth Celebrations in Madison

Juneteenth is a day to commemorate when in 1865 the Union army went to Galveston, Texas to proclaim all slaves in Texas are free. This came two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was made in 1863.

Wisconsin declared Juneteenth a state holiday in 2009, but celebrations started in Madison in 1990. Annie Weatherby-Flowers helped organize the first Juneteenth celebration in Madison. This year she worked with the Kujichagulia Madison Center for Self-Determination for a virtual program of events.

"People can get it in their living rooms and not necessairly have to go a community that they have never attended but have it introduced to folks in their living room, in their own environments so they can really see the beauty of celebrating freedoms for all," Weatherby-Flowers said.

The virtual events were scheduled all week leading up to Friday, June 19. They included a youth performing arts program, a virtual college fair and open mic night for poets. Friday's events include a black music matters event where local artist can showcase their work and people can learn a line dance. Saturday events continue with a COVID-19 community discussion session and a Juneteenth virtual family dinner at 6 p.m.

One organizer, Prenicia Clifton, said that the recent protests have brought this year's Juneteenth celebration to the forefront of American's minds.

"I don't think you can have Juneteenth without talking about civil unrest. I don't think you can have Juneteenth without talking about that we were promised one thing and this is still where we are hundreds of years later," Clifton said.

Weatherby-Flowers agress, saying, "So it isn't that Juneteenth is going to see an uptick. Juneteenth is just more in the consciousness of America because of George Floyd and that is a good thing but it's not the catalyst for Juneteenth."

There is a petition to make Juneteenth a National Holiday click here to see it.

All of the virtual events will be live streamed on the Kujichagulia Madison Facebook page.