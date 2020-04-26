Virtual concert raises funds for small business relief in Sauk Co.

Guitars were strumming virtually to help raise funds for Sauk County small businesses to provide relief during the Coronavirus pandemic.

Baraboo United hosted “Sound for our Town” along with 94.9 WOLX on Facebook Sunday from 2 p.m to 7 p.m. with proceeds going to the Sauk County Chamber’s Small Business Relief Fund.

CLICK HERE TO DONATE

Some of the performers included Abby Spencer, Darrell Elliott, John Swamy, Shawndell Marks, and Derek Ramnarace.

The relief fund provides grants that range from $500 to $1000 to small business owners with less than five employees, and have experienced losses due to the virus.

“We want and need our diverse business communities to not just survive, but to thrive when this is over,” said Darren Hornby, the Executive Director of the Baraboo Area Chamber of Commerce.

Some of the funds have already been distributed and will continue until the funds are expended.