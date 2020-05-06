Virtual graduation for UW-Madison students overcoming adversity

A special class of students at UW-Madison will be celebrated in a virtual graduation ceremony Wednesday night.

The Odyssey Project on campus seeks to help adults, ages 18 to 71 over the years, overcome adversity through two semesters-long coursework. According to co-director of the program Emily Auerbach, students have experienced incarceration, teen pregnancy, domestic abuse, substance abuse, among others.

This year, the graduation will take on a new meaning.

"Our families are hit hard because they’re already struggling paycheck to paycheck," Auerbach said. "They’re already working two to three part time jobs. If they’re laid off, they can’t provide food on the table, can't provide the basics. It's really hard to think about school. How can you think about Socrates and Shakespeare when you can't feed your family?"

The community is welcome to attend the virtual ceremony Wednesday night. Registration can be found here. The Odyssey Project also invites the community to sponsor students until the end of May.

Tonight at 10, NBC15 shares the story of a new Odyssey graduate, reflecting on "getting her foot in the door" to higher education despite financial obstacles.