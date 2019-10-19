Virtual reality gaming lounge opens in Madison

A new virtual reality gaming lounge opened in downtown Madison on Friday.

The multiplayer VR arcade and escape room features the latest technology in VR and is expertly crafted for players at any level. VR Galaxy is now located at 449 State St.

The lounge adds a new entertainment option to State Street which currently is home to restaurants and retail, according to the lounge.

VR Galaxy is open Sundays through Thursdays from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday and Saturdays from 2 p.m. to 12 a.m. Prices start at $45 an hour and reservations may be made by visiting here or by calling 608-515-8380.