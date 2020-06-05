Virtual summit addresses social and racial injustice

Leaders from across the state took part in a virtual summit to address social and racial justice for Black Americans. It was put on in part by the Boys and Girls Club Dane Co. and Madison365.

There were panel discussions put up on Facebook live. One included elected officials, addressing social justice and government policy, including how police departments are funded.

“I would say that one thing that would be important for us to do when considering how to shift money is to actually go to the people,” said the Green Bay mayor’s office chief of staff, Celestine Jeffreys.

Some of the other speakers included Democratic Rep. Shelia Stubbs and Democratic U.S. Rep. Gwen Moore.

The sessions can be found here

