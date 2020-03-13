Visitors no longer allowed in Wisconsin DOC prisons amid coronavirus outbreak

Visitors are no longer allowed at Wisconsin Department of Correction prisons, in an effort to stop the spread of coronavirus.

According to a release from the DOC Friday, all visits, including volunteer visits, are temporarily suspended.

"We take our responsibility to protect staff and persons in our care very seriously, and out of an abundance of caution are taking actions to minimize the risk of bringing COVID-19 (Coronavirus) into facilities," according to the DOC.

The department says they are looking into other ways inmates might be able to communicate with visitors.

Professional visits will continue at this time. Phone calls and video conferences/visits, and non-contact visits will be used as well.