Volunteers clear the Ice Age Trail

Volunteers headed to the Montrose segment of the 1,200 mile long Ice Age Trail Saturday morning, clearing invasive shrubs to make room for wildflowers.

Tom Wise has been helping out with the trail since 1990. He has more than 1,000 work days under his belt.

Organizers with the Ice Age Trail Alliance say they are grateful for volunteers like Wise.

"For me now, now that I’m retired, it's just a part of the way I live. I don't need thanks, I just do it every day because it's important to me,” Wise tells NBC15 News. “I like being helpful and making things happen."

The entire Ice Age Trail is maintained by volunteers who work to keep it safe and clean.

Saturday’s clearing was also part of REI's Opt Outside movement. Click here for more information.

