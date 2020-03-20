Volunteers help Madison sewing machine store make face masks

Electric Needle of Madison received an outpouring of volunteers after sharing an email from UW hospitals, asking for help to sew face masks that their medical providers can use.

Their Facebook post alone received over 1,200 shares as their business, along with volunteers at home jumped at the opportunity to help.

While UW is waiting to approve the design, the shop plans to keep making masks.

"Having something that we can do is really big. That really feels important, you know, beyond avoiding everybody which seems just very negative. This is definitely a positive, and it's something that you know anybody that can stitch a straight stitch can do." Jen Mulder, Owner of Electric Needle said. "We feel like it's really empowering and its bringing a lot of people together to make a change."

The masks being made are 100 percent cotton, so they can be sanitized. Volunteers can drop off masks at the Electric Needle, at 4281 W. Beltline Hwy.