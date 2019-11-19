Volunteers help fight hunger in Share Your Holidays Sponsor Event

With the holidays right around the corner and NBC15’s 24th Share Your Holidays campaign to eliminate hunger campaign in full swing, nearly 60 volunteers are already working to make sure food is on the table for local families that need it.

The annual Share Your Holidays campaign strives to eliminate hunger in southwestern Wisconsin.

This year, the NBC15 Share Your Holidays campaign is honoring how many different kinds of “one” make a difference. That can be something big or something little, but each and every “one” helps our community a better place to live.

People can also help make an impact by donating online to help those struggling with hunger and provide hope this holiday season.

NBC15 talent are also at work, volunteering at Second Harvest Foodbank Tuesday afternoon.

Also attending the volunteer event:

Alliant Energy Foundation

Landmark Services Cooperative

Alliant Energy Center

Affiliated Engineers, Inc.

Little Potato Company

Two Men and a Truck

UW Health, UnityPoint Health Meriter & Quartz

Dental Health Associates

Dean Heal Plan

