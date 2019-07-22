Volunteers work to keep Madison beaches clear of goose droppings

As many flock to the beaches to enjoy the sunny weather, some have found an unpleasant surprise when they arrive.

It’s a topic Madisonians are familiar with: goose droppings left behind at city beaches during the summer months.

After several viewers reached out about the problem, NBC15 crews made their way to the beach to see how the issue is being resolved.

“We see geese in many of our parks and we do our best to keep them out of the areas where we know we're going to have conflict with park users,” says Lisa Laschinger, assistant parks supervisor for Madison Parks Division.

But those geese droppings can quickly spoil a fun day on the beach.

“I'm finding a lot of goose poop, especially in the grassier areas, where you go if you want to avoid getting yourself all sandy. It makes the time a little less enjoyable here,” says UW student Chandler Hansen, visiting Henry Vilas Beach with her friends. “You’ve kind of got to watch out where you’re sitting and walking.”

The City of Madison Parks Division uses many tactics to move the geese along: flashing lights, oiling eggs and raking most beaches daily.

Euthanizing geese is a final resort, one that hasn’t been used this season. Instead, the Parks Division recruits people to help keep beaches clean.

“Our staff, as well as a number of volunteers help us, with hazing the geese. So moving them along to other areas, getting them out of the beach, keeping them from feeling comfortable,” Laschinger tells NBC15.

Rick Bogle is one of those volunteers. He spends his days herding geese away at Ester Beach, making loud noises to scare them away.

“My wife and I, we've been coming twice a day to this beach,” he says. “We're picking up poop along the way too so people won't be as bothered by it, perhaps they'll complain less."

Laschinger says the Parks Division has received some complaints this year about the geese and their droppings, but not nearly as many complaints as in years past.

That’s thanks, in part, to volunteers like Bogle.

“I don't have anything else to do some days, so might as well pick up poop,” he says.

If you’re interested in volunteering to haze geese or pick up their droppings, a group is arranged through the Park Division.

