Vos accuses Evers of playing partisan games with bipartisan bill

After signing a bill designating a portion of State Highway 33 as a memorial highway, Gov. Tony Evers vetoed another measure that set procedures for designating honorary highway and bridges.

Evers vetoed Assembly Bill 249 in its entirety Tuesday.

“I am vetoing this bill in its entirely because I object to limiting the ability to commemorate those who have made significant contributions to or sacrifices for the people of Wisconsin,” said Evers. “Recent legislation that honors the victims of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, for example, would not meet the criteria in this bill. Further, I object to this bill because it places an unconstitutional limit on the deliberations or actions of future legislatures.”

The bill was co-authored by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Rochester) and State Rep. Dave Considine (D-Baraboo). It passed both chambers on a voice vote.

“This bipartisan bill was intended to preserve the integrity of the tradition of honoring worthy individuals in our state and was widely supported in both chambers,” said Vos after the bill was vetoed. “It’s unfortunate that Gov. Evers chose to play partisan games by vetoing the bill. The governor continues to put politics over people.”

The bill made requirements such as the honoree needing to be deceased for more than five years, they had to have been a legal resident of Wisconsin at the time of their death, and that it cannot be in honor of a group or entity.