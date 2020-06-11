Vos draws fire for comments that immigrants' culture led to Racine Co. COVID-19 outbreak

Wisconsin Speaker Robin Vos is rejecting criticism of a comment he made during a conversation with Gov. Tony Evers last month, that itself became its own firestorm when word surfaced that their discussion, which also included Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, had been recorded without their knowledge.

During the course of the discussion, a member of the Evers Administration pointed out that state health officials were at the time working to contain a COVID-19 outbreak in Vos’ own Racine Co. district. The Republican Assemblyman acknowledge the virus’ spread and attributed it to the district’s “large immigrant population.”

“(I)t’s just a difference in culture where people are living much closer and working much closer,” he said on the tape.

(The exchange can be heard here at approximately the 21 minute mark or click the audio file at the end of the story.)

In responding to a Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel article about the conversation, Vos’ fellow Assembly member Jonathan Brostoff (D-Milwaukee) called the comment “racist as hell and totally unacceptable” and urged the Speaker to step down.

Replying directly to his tweet, Vos told Brostoff he should listen to the recording and not react to the story alone. He continued with a shift away from talking about the outbreak affecting immigrants in his community, “facts show communities of color are disproportionally impacted. That's science.”

Vos’ Communications Director Kit Beyer told NBC15 the Speaker had been “very concerned” about the outbreaks and had been told by local health officials about the spike in cases a few days before the conversation with the governor. Because of that, Beyer added, Vos had been in frequent conversations about the situation with those health officials as well as Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave, who tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month as well.

Brostoff was not alone in blasting Vos’ taped comments, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes pointed out that as Speaker, he sets the Assembly’s legislative agenda, which, he continued, “will never address human rights as long as he has the gavel.

Since the coronavirus pandemic reached Wisconsin, nearly 2,000 cases have been recorded in Racine County, or about one per every 100 of its estimated 196,000 residents.

For comparison, a much larger Dane County (est. pop. 526,000), which also has a far larger immigrant population per capita, has seen approximately 900 cases, or about 1 in 600 residents. Meanwhile, Rock Co., which has around 163,000 residents and a foreign-born population similar to Racine County, has suffered 729 cases, which breaks down to a case per every 224 residents.