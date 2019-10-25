Vote for Kilo in Aftermath, Inc. competition

Meet Kilo! The Darlington Police Department is asking for your help supporting its K-9 in the Aftermath, Inc. competition.

According to Aftermath, Inc., the Aftermath K9 Grant awards over $100,000 in grants to police departments and emergency responder units. These grants allow departments to purchase K9s and equipment, and maintain existing K9 programs.

According to Darlington Police, Kilo is retiring in May. The prize money would support his transition into a retired life, and his replacement's transition into public service.

You can vote every day through November 3 by clicking here.