Voter purge case back to court in battleground Wisconsin

The push to remove up to 209,000 registered voters from the polls in Wisconsin is heading back to court.

A judge on Monday scheduled a hearing on whether the Wisconsin Elections Commission is in contempt for not immediately purging the voters as ordered last month.

The commission has asked appeals courts to put the ruling on hold while the legal fight continues but none have acted.

The case is being closely watched in battleground Wisconsin, a state President Donald Trump won by fewer than 23,000 votes in 2016. Democrats are fighting the lawsuit, saying the purge will unfairly affect their voters.