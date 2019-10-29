Voting open for Madison hospital's NICU Halloween costume contest

They may be young, but some tiny competitors at UnityPoint Health-Meriter Hospital in Madison are vying for the most votes on social media.

UnityPoint Health-Meriter posted the contest on their Facebook page on Tuesday morning.

The competitors are infants at Meriter's Newborn Intensive Care Unit. The costumes range from mermaids to dinosaurs to food. The photo with the most likes on Halloween will receive a prize.

According to a spokeswoman, all of the participants will receive a gift card to the hospital coffee shop since parents spend their time at the hospital. The 'winner' will receive a gift card with a higher amount on it.