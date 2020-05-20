Authorities need your help finding escaped inmate charged for mistreating animals

Authorities are renewing calls for your assistance finding an inmate who reportedly escaped from Columbia County Jail some time ago.

The Sheriff's Office says Brandon James Earl Shearer was serving time for mistreating animals. A warrant has been also issued for Shearer.

As NBC15 News reported in March of 2019, Shearer admitted to authorities that he beat the dog to death with a hammer, after getting upset about a dog urinating in his home.

On Wednesday, the Sheriff's Office told NBC15 News that Shearer escaped from his Huber work-release program at the jail some month ago, and still has yet to be located.

If you know where Shearer is, the Sheriff's Office asks you to tall Dispatch at 608-742-4166, leave an anonymous tip at 1-800-293-TIPS, or text tips to CRIMES using keyword TIPCOSO.

