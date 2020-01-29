WANTED: Man accused of sexually assaulting child in Miss., faking his own death

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A man wanted for molesting a child in Jackson County has been named to the U.S. Marshal’s Top 15 Most Wanted List after reportedly faking his own death.

Jacob Blair Scott, 42, is facing multiple charges in Jackson County, including allegations that he raped and impregnated a 14-year-old.

Scott - a military veteran who received a Purple Heart - was out on bond awaiting court proceedings when he disappeared just days before he was expected to plead guilty.

According to TheDenverChannel.com, Scott’s abandoned dinghy boat, which contained a gun and a suicide note, were found in Orange Beach on July 30, 2018, but authorities say they believe it was all a ruse.

Investigators have pointed to evidence, including the gun and money allegedly withdrawn by Scott, indicate that he faked his own death.

At the time, Scott was being charged with 14 crimes in Jackson County, including sexual battery, touching a child for lustful purposes, and exploitation of a child. He is also facing similar charges filed by the U.S. Marshals.

Authorities believe Scott is no longer on the Mississippi Gulf Coast and could be hiding in Tennessee, Texas, or Colorado. Multiple reports of sightings in those areas have been reported over the last year to investigators.

According to reports, his mother has said her son is dead and placed blame on the victimized child, saying she enticed Scott.

The U.S. Marshals have previously described Scott as a survivalist and military veteran with the knowledge to live off the grid.

Scott is a white male standing about 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighing 225 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes. He has tattoos of a machete, scorpion and a compass with feathers.

The United States Marshal’s Service is offering a $25,000 reward for information leading directly to the arrest of Jacob Blair Scott. Anyone with information is asked to contact the United States Marshal’s Service at 1-877-WANTED-2 or online via the web or app at www.usmarshals.gov/tips. Anyone with information can remain anonymous.

Scott will be featured Wednesday night on the true crime show “In Pursuit With John Walsh.”

