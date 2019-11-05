WATCH: Albino deer spotted in northern Wisconsin

Amazing video from northwestern Wisconsin captures an albino deer roaming through the woods near Spooner.

(WCCO via CNN)

The man who shot the video, Dan Mortenson, told Minneapolis station WCCO that he spotted the rare deer while driving in the area of Middle McKenzie Lake, in the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest.

Mortenson said he spoke to people in the area who said the deer is about ten years old and they called it a local treasure.

In Wisconsin, it is illegal to posses an albino or all-white deer.