WATCH: Deer hangs out with swimmers at a Michigan beach

A deer decided to join swimmers at a park on Lake Michigan over the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

Image shows deer joining beachgoers on Lake Michigan in Saugatuck on Saturday, July 6. (Source: Katie Papke)

Katie Papke captured video of the small buck standing in ankle-deep water on the shore of Lake Michigan at Saugatuck Dunes State Park in Michigan on Saturday, July 6.

Several people that were feet away from the deer took out cell phones to try to get pictures and videos of the animal.

Papke tells WOOD-TV the deer was around for about 30 minutes before wandering away.