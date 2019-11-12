WATCH: Fireball lights up St. Louis sky

Check out this fireball that lit up over St. Louis Monday night.

A fireball lights up the sky over St. Louis, Missouri. The fireball was reported being seen in eight states, including Wisconsin. (CNN)

It was mainly seen in the Missouri region, but the American Meteor Society says it received more than 90 reports from eight states, including Wisconsin.

Many people reported feeling and hearing a loud 'boom' when it happened.

It could have possibly been debris from a comet that passes through Earth's orbit each year. It's called the Norther Taurids Meteor Shower," which reached its peak Monday night.