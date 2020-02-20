WATCH: Helping those with neuromuscular diseases

Since 1950, The Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) has been funding research into neuromuscular diseases, and helping improve the quality of life for those who live with those diseases with patient support programs, and things like the M-D-A Summer Camp for kids.

Chase Tordeur and his family. (Source: WMTV)

Here today Chase Tordeur of Verona, who is 11, and has a neuromuscular disease, his Mom Jenny, and Emma Fiorini with MDA, to talk about the Madison Black-N-Blue Ball benefit.

CLICK HERE for more information, or to support the MDA Madison Black-N-Blue Ball.