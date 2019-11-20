WATCH LIVE: 5th 2020 Democratic presidential debate

ATLANTA (WMTV) - The 2020 Democratic presidential candidates are set to debate for the fifth and certainly not the last time Wednesday night.
The debate this time is hosted by MSNBC and The Washington Post at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, Georgia.
You can also watch the debate right here on NBC15 News. It is scheduled to kick off at 8 p.m. CT.
Only 10 candidates qualified for tonight’s event, far fewer than the previous debate in Ohio:
Former Vice President Joe Biden
Sen. Bernie Sanders
Sen. Elizabeth Warren
Mayor Pete Buttigieg
Sen. Cory Booker
Sen. Kamala Harris
Tom Steyer
Sen. Amy Klobuchar
Rep. Tulsi Gabbard
Andrew Yang
The moderators will be:
MSNBC anchor Rachel Maddow
MSNBC anchor Andrea Mitchell
NBC News White House correspondent Kristen Welker
Washington Post White House reporter Ashley Parker