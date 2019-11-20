WATCH LIVE: 5th 2020 Democratic presidential debate

The 2020 Democratic presidential candidates are set to debate for the fifth and certainly not the last time Wednesday night.

The debate this time is hosted by MSNBC and The Washington Post at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, Georgia.

You can also watch the debate right here on NBC15 News. It is scheduled to kick off at 8 p.m. CT.

Only 10 candidates qualified for tonight’s event, far fewer than the previous debate in Ohio:

Former Vice President Joe Biden

Sen. Bernie Sanders

Sen. Elizabeth Warren

Mayor Pete Buttigieg

Sen. Cory Booker

Sen. Kamala Harris

Tom Steyer

Sen. Amy Klobuchar

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard

Andrew Yang

The moderators will be:

MSNBC anchor Rachel Maddow

MSNBC anchor Andrea Mitchell

NBC News White House correspondent Kristen Welker

Washington Post White House reporter Ashley Parker

