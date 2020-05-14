WATCH: Man drives through door of Janesville police station over grudge with officers: police

A man is behind bars after police say he intentionally rammed his car through the garage door of the Janesville Police Department station while intoxicated due to "grievances" with the local law Wednesday afternoon.

Surveillance video showed the man allegedly drive through the door of the Janesville police station Wednesday (Source: Janesville Police Department)

Startled officers arrested the man, identified as Jeffrey Wood, 47, who told them that he had just left his home during a domestic dispute and said he "intentionally drove through the door due to various grievances" with local law enforcement, according to police.

Video released by the department appears to show a man drive a car through the doors and then stop. Officers then appear to cuff him.

No one was injured, but Wood was booked on numerous charges:

- OWI 1st

- Recklessly Endangering Safety

- Criminal Damage to Property

- Disord erly Con duct-Domestic Violence

- Criminal Damage to Property-Domestic violence

[Video Source: Janesville Police Department]