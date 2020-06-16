WATCH: Out-of-control truck slides toward state trooper on Dane Co. highway

A Wisconsin State Patrol trooper's rear dash cam captured the scary moment he was clipped by an out-of-control pickup truck as he dove out of the way.

While the trooper, whose name was not released, may have escaped more serious injuries, he was taken to the hospital for treatment and released later that day, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol.

The agency posted the video from June 10, showing the trooper standing behind his cruiser along the side of I-39/90/94, near Windsor, when the pickup lost control on the slick interstate and twisted sideways onto the shoulder.

“The crashes occurred during a period of heavy rainfall and illustrate the need for drivers to slow down and always travel at a speed appropriate for conditions,” Captain Jason Zeeh said.

The incident remains under investigation.

The WSP called it a "powerful reminder" of the dangers its troopers face every day in the field.