WATCH: Middleton police call for sobriety after drunk drivers hit squad cars

In a plea to stop dangerous drinking and driving, the Middleton Police Department released video showing instances when squad cars have been rammed by drunk drivers in our area.

A Middleton police vehicle's dash cam caught a drunk driver heading on the wrong side of the road and almost hit the police vehicle. Luckily, the officer pulled off the road and into a snow bank just in time. (Source: Middleton Police Department).

The video, released on the department’s Facebook page, shows two instances when it appears cars rammed into police cars.

[Watch video at the top of the article]

In the first segment, dash cam footage shows a car pulled over before a squad car with its police lights flashing. All of a sudden a loud crash can be heard, followed by an officer saying “42, I was just rear-ended by a vehicle.”

In the second segment, dash cam footage at night shows a car driving down the wrong side of the road, forcing a squad car heading in the opposite direction to drive out of the way and into a snow bank on the side of the road.

Middleton police posted to Facebook, saying that “we are very fortunate that no one was injured in either crash. If you have been drinking, PLEASE do not drive. #DriveSober #PDCam.”

According to the latest numbers from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, there were 5,174 alcohol-related crashes in Wisconsin in 2015.

In the same year, drunk driving was to blame for 190 deaths in our state, WisDOT reports. That represents 34 percent of all traffic deaths.

