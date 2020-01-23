WATCH: Police called on student who wouldn’t switch seats

A Ball State University professor apologized after calling campus police on a student who refused to switch seats with someone during class.

A Ball State professor called police on a student who refused the professor's demand to switch seats. (Source: CNN/WISH)

A video of the confrontation went viral on social media.

The student claimed the professor was being racist.

The video, now viewed more than 100,000 times on Twitter, showed campus police interrupting a Tuesday morning marketing class.

Senior Sultan Benson said his professor called for backup after he declined to move from a seat in the back of the room to a newly vacated one in the front.

Benson, a business major set to graduate in May, said he politely refused and explained why.

He called the exchange “calm” and said he was “caught off guard” when it escalated within minutes.

Two officers showed up, prompting another student to start recording on his phone.

"I was scared I was going to get shot, I was going to get tased, get beat, arrested, I didn't know. Honestly didn't know,” Benson said.

In the video, officers are heard asking for witness input.

Three other students were sitting in the back and weren't told to move.

"He’s targeting this,” Benson said and pointed to his skin.

On Wednesday, university officials issued a statement saying they're working to understand what happened and how they can improve.

They vowed to put “educational and preventive measures in place” and said the faculty member involved emailed an apology to students.

Benson says he isn't apologizing for standing his ground.

In his apology email, the professor wrote:

“As a professor at Ball State University, it is my responsibility to ensure that you and all of my students receive an excellent educational experience. I am sorry that my actions today did not contribute to that.”

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.